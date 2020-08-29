Fire department dedicates new engine to fallen firefighter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fire Department dedicated its new fire engine to Assistant Chief Edward Sciborski who died on duty in 1964.

The new apparatus replaced two old engines and Sciborski's name is engraved on it.

"It really honors him because he's been gone a long time, but he's back on a fire engine," Sciborski's daughter Cyndi Sciborski-Ellenz said. "To me it means the world."

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat spoke at the ceremony on Saturday and Sciborski's family helped push the new engine back into Station 1's garage -- a firefighting tradition.