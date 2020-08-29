 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

12:19 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 72, Clarksville 20

Akron-Westfield 34, Hinton 19

Alburnett 34, North Tama, Traer 6

Ankeny 48, Ankeny Centennial 6

Assumption, Davenport 54, Davenport, West 0

Audubon 55, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Ballard 27, North Polk, Alleman 7

Bellevue 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 0

Benton Community 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 21

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20, Western Christian 10

Carlisle 45, Norwalk 14

Carroll 7, Bondurant Farrar 0

Cedar Falls 24, Dubuque, Senior 16

Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, Epworth, Western Dubuque 21

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34, OT

Cedar Rapids, Washington 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0

Central City 14, Springville 6

Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, Ottumwa 7

Central Decatur, Leon 42, Wayne, Corydon 6

Central Lyon 54, Alta-Aurelia 7

Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 8

Cherokee, Washington 21, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 7

Clear Lake 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 21

Collins-Maxwell 27, GMG, Garwin 26

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 29, Hudson 0

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 34, Louisa-Muscatine 28

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 28, Denison-Schleswig 21, OT

Dallas Center-Grimes 30, Pella 6

Davis County, Bloomfield 28, Centerville 19

Decorah 19, Waukon 18

Des Moines, Hoover 40, Des Moines, North 6

Des Moines, Lincoln 39, Des Moines, East 13

Dike-New Hartford 47, Oskaloosa 27

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, West Central, Maynard 6

Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Linn-Mar, Marion 7

Durant-Bennett 41, North Cedar, Stanwood 0

Earlham 31, AC/GC 28

East Buchanan, Winthrop 20, Starmont 12

East Marshall, LeGrand 29, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Easton Valley 40, Janesville 35

Edgewood-Colesburg 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

Emmetsburg 35, Bishop Garrigan 0

English Valleys, North English 37, Lone Tree 22

Estherville Lincoln Central 39, Sheldon 6

Fairfield 15, Knoxville 7

Fort Dodge 81, Ames 54

Fort Madison 23, West Burlington 8

Fort Madison 23, West Burlington/Notre Dame 8

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14, West Hancock, Britt 6

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Meskwaki Settlement School 34

Glenwood 57, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7

Greene County 49, Perry 0

Grundy Center 20, Panorama, Panora 14

Harlan 40, Grinnell 28

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28, Okoboji, Milford 0

Humboldt 33, Algona 20

Independence 34, Center Point-Urbana 7

Iowa City High 35, Davenport, Central 14

Iowa City West 27, Iowa City Liberty High School 0

Iowa Valley, Marengo 42, Colo-NESCO 7

Jesup 31, North Linn, Troy Mills 8

Kee, Lansing 54, Central Elkader 12

Lake Mills 20, Forest City 6

Lenox 34, East Mills 29

Logan-Magnolia 39, Missouri Valley 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 28

Mason City 28, Marshalltown 0

Monticello 28, Cascade,Western Dubuque 27

Mount Ayr 36, Albia 7

Mount Pleasant 28, Clear Creek-Amana 27

Mount Vernon 27, Camanche 14

Mount Vernon 28, Camanche 14

Nevada 41, ADM, Adel 21

New Hampton 15, Charles City 8

Newell-Fonda 54, Harris-Lake Park 7

Newman Catholic, Mason City 35, North Union 26

Nodaway Valley 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

North Butler, Greene 7, BCLUW, Conrad 6

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38, Northwood-Kensett 21

North Scott, Eldridge 26, Muscatine 0

OA-BCIG 42, Ridge View 0

Oelwein 30, Union Community, LaPorte City 16

Ogden 49, Manson Northwest Webster 26

PAC-LM 27, East Sac County 7

PCM, Monroe 44, Newton 18

Pekin 37, Central Lee, Donnellson 31

Pleasant Valley 45, Regina, Iowa City 13

Riceville 38, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 36

Riverside, Oakland 45, Red Oak 0

Saint Ansgar 35, Osage 12

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Sioux City, West 0

Shenandoah, Calif. 24, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 22

Sibley-Ocheyedan 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 8

Sigourney-Keota 27, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 21

Sioux Center 13, LeMars 0

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 27, South O’Brien, Paullina 7

Sioux City, East 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 41, 3OT

Sioux City, North 55, South Sioux City, Neb. 48

South Central Calhoun 14, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0

South Hardin 23, Iowa Falls-Alden 19

South Tama County, Tama 55, Saydel 6

South Winneshiek, Calmar 20, North Fayette Valley 10

Southeast Polk 21, Waukee 10

Southeast Valley 54, Clarke, Osceola 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 53, Murray 20

Southwest Valley 14, Eldon Cardinal 7

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 61, Eagle Grove 16

St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, River Valley, Correctionville 20

Stanton 68, East Union, Afton 20

Sumner-Fredericksburg 34, Postville 0

Tri-Center, Neola 42, IKM-Manning 7

Tripoli 60, Rockford 20

Underwood 39, Atlantic 0

Unity Christian 48, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14

Urbandale 50, Johnston 34

Valley, West Des Moines 40, Des Moines, Roosevelt 20

Van Meter 33, Winterset 14

WACO, Wayland 33, H-L-V, Victor 32

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, Denver 20

Washington 19, Bettendorf 10

Waterloo, West 38, Waterloo, East 14

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Crestwood, Cresco 13

Webster City 21, Spencer 7

West Bend-Mallard 38, Ruthven-Ayrshire 8

West Branch 17, Tipton 8

West Delaware, Manchester 35, Wahlert, Dubuque 0

West Liberty 24, Mediapolis 14

West Lyon, Inwood 53, Storm Lake 12

West Monona 34, Sidney 22

West Sioux 14, Spirit Lake 7

Westwood, Sloan 42, MVAO-CO-U 20

Williamsburg 17, Solon 14

Wilton 36, Highland, Riverside 30

Woodward-Granger 49, Madrid 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

West Fork, Sheffield vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

