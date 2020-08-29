Harvesting one of the key ingredients of beer: hops

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Homebrewers and commercial hop farmers are harvesting their crops ahead of the fall season, leading up Labor Day.

The process of growing hops is pretty simple, according to Ryan Roesler. Homebrewers can start by planting the hops around springtime usually, allowing them to grow up a trellis, clothing line, deck, or fence. The hops can then grow upwards, anywhere from 12 to 14 ft. The hops need to dry for two to three days after harvest.

Early in the process, the young hops are actually edible. They can also be made into decorations.

"In the springtime when the hops chutes first come out of the group, they'll look very similar to an asparagus," said Roesler. "They're purple, and you can clip those off and steam them or saute them and they're very good."

If you would like to learn how to grow hops next season, reach out to the La Crosse Lagers Homebrew Club. You can find them on Facebook at La Crosse Lagers. You can also head to YouTube for do-it-yourself instructions.