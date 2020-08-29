High School sports are back with Cross Country meets on Saturday

WEST SALEM, WIS. (WXOW) - High school sports are back in action as the 16th annual Gale Johnson Cross Country meet took place on Saturday.

Six schools were in the meet, but only three can race at a time. In the morning it was Aquinas, West Salem, and Sparta. In the afternoon, it was Onalaska, Holmen, and Tomah.

For the girls, Onalaska's Kora Malecek won with a time of 17:58.

Onalaska girls finished first with Holmen coming in second and Aquinas in third.

For the boys, Aquinas' Andrew Skemp won with a time of 16:38.

Onalaska boys finished first with Aquinas and West Salem in third.