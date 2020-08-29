Shiite Muslims mark holy day of mourning in virus’ shadow

Shiite Muslims are observing the solemn holy day of Ashoura that they typically mark with large, mournful gatherings, in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. Ashoura commemorates the seventh-century killing of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq. The Day of Ashoura falls on the 10th of the Islamic month of Muharram and is preceded by days of commemorations and remembrance. In interviews with The Associated Press, several Shiite Muslims tell about how they are observing commemorations this year.