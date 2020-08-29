Students and community members help make Kane Street Garden accessible for all

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Kane Street Community Garden is becoming ADA Accessible through incoming freshman Viterbo students and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of La Crosse.

They have done so by building a raised garden bed, so people who are wheelchair users or individuals with other particular disabilities, can have the option to garden. Before this, volunteers said the only garden bed for people with disabilities was one made out of large tires filled with dirt.

David Boen, the Volunteer Coordinator for the ADA Kane Street Accessible Gardening, said the Kane Street Community Gardens is about bringing people together.

"I think it is important for people to plant their vegetables, watch them grow, tend to them, and experience the gratification of coming back to harvest the vegetables they planted," Boen said. "The raised garden bed will help people living with disabilities to raise crops."

Keyton Solberg, Victoria Unanka, and Grace Rohde are all incoming freshman Viterbo University student volunteers. They tell News 19 that they are ecstatic to have had the opportunity to help make the garden more inclusive.

"Its a community garden, and if disabled people cannot stand up or walk around, this raised garden bed will help them," said Unanka.

"I think this project helps with the overall morale of the entire city," Solberg said. "If you include everyone, I believe everyone will be happier, which makes a better place to live."

"We're all humans, we all have feelings, and we wanted to do something meaningful for people living with disabilities," Rohde said. "The goal for everyone who worked on this project is to make the Kane Street Garden enjoyable for everyone."

The raised garden bed is built out of concrete blocks to a height of 34 inches with a red cedar top. It is set to be finished and ready to go by Monday.

Every Saturday starting at 12:30 p.m., there is a community giveaway of free harvested vegetables straight from the garden.