Tigers back Boyd, rout Twins 8-2 in doubleheader opener

DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Boyd pitched six solid innings for his first victory of the season, and Victor Reyes had four hits to lift the Detroit Tigers to an 8-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the first quality start of the season for Boyd, who was Detroit’s opening day starter. The left-hander allowed one earned run and four hits with six strikeouts. Nelson Cruz hit a solo homer off him in the sixth, but by then the Tigers had built a comfortable lead. Minnesota starter Randy Dobnak allowed six runs and 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings.