Trump’s intel chief ends election security briefings to Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has ended all in-person election security briefings to Congress just weeks before Americans cast their ballots for president. The top U.S. intelligence official, National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe, sent letters to Congress on Saturday telling lawmakers that they now will be receiving only written updates about election security to help ensure the information “is not misunderstood nor politicized.” Other lawmakers joined independent Sen. Angus King of Maine in saying that ending the briefings on foreign threats to the U.S. election is “an outrage.” King says written updates are “flatly insufficient.” President Donald Trump says his administration “got tired” of sensitive election security information leaking on Capitol Hill.