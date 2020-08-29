Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP/WKOW) — President Donald Trump will be traveling to Kenosha on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told reporters Saturday night that Trump will be meeting with law enforcement officers and “surveying” some of the damage from recent protests.

A spokeperson said the schedule has not been fully set yet, so it's not clear if President Trump will meet with Jacob Blake's family.

Blake was shot seven times in the back last Sunday by a Kenosha police officer. Unrest grew across the state over the incident, leading to devastating damage to community businesses.