Woman sentenced for helping to falsify robberies for visas

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 36-year-old woman has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for conspiring to commit visa fraud by helping four noncitizens to falsely claim they had been assaulted and robbed. The U.S. Attorney’s office said that Yuridia Hernandez Linares, who pleaded guilty last year, crafted a plan in which four individuals falsely reported to police that they were victims of robberies in Eden Prairie. By claiming to be victims of a crime, the four individuals could then adjust their visa status to become lawful permanent residents of the United States.