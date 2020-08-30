Defying China, Czech delegation arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The president of the Czech Senate has arrived in Taiwan on a visit that has drawn sharp criticism from China. Milos Vystrcil is accompanied by Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib and more than 80 representatives from government, business and academia. The visit lends Taiwan a boost in its efforts to resist diplomatic isolation imposed by Beijing. China last week denounced Vystrcil’s visit as undermining the political foundation of China-Czech relations and said participants were acting out of their own interests. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and its increasing diplomatic pressure has reduced the number of the self-governing island’s formal allies to just 15, most of them small countries in the Pacific, Central America and the Caribbean.