‘Fanning the flames’: Dem accuse Trump of stoking violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions as he unleashed a flurry of tweets Sunday about a deadly clash between his supporters and protesters in Portland, Oregon. Trump’s critics also pointed to the president’s plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of another police-involved shooting. Local Democratic leaders denounced Trump’s plans to visit Kenosha. A man was shot and killed in Portland after a large caravan of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the city’s streets. In tweets Sunday, Trump praised the caravan participants as “GREAT PATRIOTS!” and blamed the city’s Democratic mayor for the death.