Florida suspect killed by police after shooting at officers

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a suspect was shot dead by police after he opened fire on officers serving a warrant for his arrest. The Daytona Beach police chief says one of the officers was shot in the chest but was wearing his bulletproof vest and was expected to recover soon. Another officer tripped running around in the shootout and injured his head. The suspect was 44-year-old Michael Harris, who was wanted in connection with a shooting involving a woman earlier this month. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shootout.