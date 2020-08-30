Sunny Saturday

What a day! Highs made it to the mid/upper 70s for most in the Coulee Region with 80 degrees officially in La Crosse. We got to see plenty of sunshine with a fairly strong breeze out of the NW from 10-20 mph.

Comfortable Temperatures

Heading into Sunday our temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. We are looking at another solid day with low humidity levels and a few passing PM clouds. We will keep the slight chance for a passing shower, but most should stay dry.

Extended Forecast

Highs this week are looking to stick in the 70s and low 80s for the entire upcoming week! We have a couple chances for some showers during the week. Stray shower possible Sunday, and then a chance late on Monday into Tuesday morning. Other than that enjoy a glimpse of fall over the next week.