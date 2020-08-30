“Hearts in the Park” event finds housing for people before winter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen nurses, physicians, the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities created the "Hearts in the Park" event to help find housing for the homeless before winter. The event takes place Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic made housing harder for those experiencing homelessness to find limited housing or couch-surf.

Gundersen Health System registered nurse Katie Cramer noticed the growing number of of homeless people sleeping in La Crosse parks so she helped organize "Hearts in the Park".

"They were truly impacted when a lot of their life-sustaining resources were taken away," Cramer said. "So that's why this event is so important to help bring as much needed medical aid, food and resources to the people."

Rufus Miller is experiencing homelessness and he said people who already had it bad need help now more than ever.

"In my 70 years, I've never seen anything like this before in my life. Everything is shut down," Miller said. "Housing is unavailable right now. Going through this pandemic we're going through a rough situation. We're going through it rougher than anybody else is because we're out here. We need help."

In order to keep participants a safe social distance, the La Crosse County Salvation Army decided to host the event rather than have it at Cameron Park.

"We never like turning people away and I think the only thing that has given a sense of relief is that it's not winter," Salvation Army Social Services Director Krista Coey said. "The conditions outside aren't as harmful as other times of the year when they could be. We're really trying to get as many individuals housed as we can prior to so we can open up shelter space so when that time comes we're ready."

The event includes hair cuts, beard trims and wound care for community members in need.

People can donate online here, or drop off band-aids, socks, underwear and non-perishable food items at the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the La Crosse County Salvation Army parking lot.