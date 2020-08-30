Rain Chances Return

Stellar Sunday

We saw another comfortable day on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across the board. That is right around average for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies turned partly cloudy. A few showers were pushing through Southern MN during the late afternoon and decreased as strength as they pushed closer to the Coulee Region. We will keep a slight chance later in the evening for a few showers.

Early Week Rain

The next best chance for rain is shaping out to be early Monday morning. An advancing shortwave and cold front will push through early Monday morning bringing us the chance for a couple waves of scattered showers and t-storms. Right now the heaviest of the rain looks to push through from 6am to noon. Models are hinting at picking up anywhere between 0.25" to 1". We definitely could use it! I think we will see some sunshine later in the day Monday with highs in the mid 70s.

Extended outlook

Expect 70s for Monday and Tuesday with the return of mid 80s for Wednesday. That will be short lived with 70s back in the forecast for the second half of the week. Right now the forecast is relatively dry after Monday besides a slight chance Tuesday and then again Saturday. All in all, temperatures will remain around average for the upcoming week (70s/low80s).

Enjoy your night!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears