UN labor body: Qatar ‘dismantles’ kafala employment system

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.N. labor body says new labor rules in the energy-rich nation of Qatar “effectively dismantles” the country’s long-criticized “kafala” employment system. The International Labor Organization said Sunday that as of now, migrant workers can change jobs before the end of their contracts without obtaining the permission of their current employers. The ILO says Qatar also has adopted a minimum monthly wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals ($275) for workers. It will take affect some six months after the law is published in the country’s official gazette. The minimum wage rule also requires employers to pay allowances for housing and food as well if they don’t provide those for their workers.