A wet start to a pleasant week

Morning showers

Overnight in Minnesota, another large MCS brought frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. The remnants will bring showers for the morning commute with a few embedded thunderstorms. This event will bring less than an inch of rainfall through the early afternoon.

The rest of your Monday will bring back the sunshine after the cold front passes. Mostly sunny skies will bring a bright end to the day, but it will still be cooler with highs in the mid-70s.

More showers

As the cold front exits our region it will become stationary in southern Wisconsin. This will give our region another chance at showers.

First, it will be a foggy start with clear and calm conditions overnight. Then clouds will increase into Tuesday morning with below-average temperatures in the mid-70s. Then a weak disturbance may allow for a few showers throughout the day. Very small accumulation expected from this system.

Cooler trend continues

Even as sunshine will quickly return Wednesday, the temperatures will continue to toggle at or below average. The forecast also calls for mostly dry weather through the end of the weekend. Few chances to watch for are Thursday and Sunday morning. Yet, not looking like wash-out events.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett