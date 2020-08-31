Administration: 70% of relief payments to the dead recovered

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says that it has recovered nearly 70% of the relief payments that went to dead people. The Government Accountability Office said Monday that it had been told by the Treasury Department that it had recovered nearly 70% of the $1.6 billion in relief payments that had mistakenly gone to dead people.money had been recovered. The economic stimulus payments included payments of $1,200 for individuals who had income levels low enough to qualify and were were part of a $2.6 trillion bailout package lawmakers passed in March.