Appeals court again rules out House subpoena for McGahn
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court panel on Monday again threw out a lawsuit by House Democrats to compel former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before a congressional committee. The latest decision comes weeks after the full appeals court rejected the panel’s initial ruling that would have ended the court fight. The House Judiciary Committee wants McGahn’s testimony as part of its investigation of potential obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.