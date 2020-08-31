FD: Lightning strike causes La Crosse building fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The storms that moved through La Crosse Monday morning brought more than rain.

The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a four-unit apartment at 625 Rose Street around 7:48 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from the rear of the building.

Heavy smoke was coming from the second story roof when they arrived.

Everyone in the building got out safely before the fire department got to the scene.

The source of the fire was in an attic area and extinguished. One of the second floor apartments had heavy fire and smoke damage.

Fire investigators later determined that a lightning strike to the building started the fire.

No injuries were reported according to Battalion Chief Jeff Schott.