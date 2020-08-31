Georgia officers fired after man bound with shirt over mouth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A police report says two Georgia officers tied a T-shirt over the mouth of a man who spit at them during an arrest, which led to their firings. WSVH-FM reports that a grand jury decide will decide whether to criminally charge Savannah police Cpl. Daniel Kang and Sgt. Octavio Arango. Arango’s report says officers kicked down an apartment door while serving an arrest warrant in April. The man inside, Darryl Faitele, wasn’t the person they were seeking. The report says Arango handcuffed Faitele, who then spit. Arango wrote he shoved the man’s face back and forced his mouth closed while officers tied a T-shirt over his mouth.