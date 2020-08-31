Stocks end a bumpy day mostly lower, still notch August gain

Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Monday as the market gave back some of its recent gains following a five-week winning streak. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% as declines in banks and industrial stocks offset more gains for technology companies. It still managed to end August up 7%, its fifth monthly gain in a row and its biggest since April. It was the first day of trading after stock splits for Apple and Tesla, and also the first day for a revamped Dow Jones Industrial Average. Saleforce.com, Honeywell and Amgen have joined the blue chip club. Treasury yields fell.