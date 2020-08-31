Hong Kong begins mass-testing for virus amid public doubts

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has begun a mass-testing effort to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the city. The testing effort has become a flashpoint of political debate in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city. Many people are distrustful over resources and staff provided by China’s central government. They fear their DNA could be collected, though the Hong Kong government says no personal data will be attached and the samples will be destroyed after being used in the virus effort. More than 500,000 people in the city of 7.5 million signed up in advance for the program, which will last at least a week.