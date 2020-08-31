In China’s Xinjiang, forced medication accompanies lockdown

BEIJING (AP) — The government in China’s Xinjiang region is imposing draconian measures to combat the coronavirus, including physically locking people in homes and arresting those who do not comply with long quarantines. Some residents are forced to swallow traditional Chinese medicine, according to government notices, social media posts and interviews with three people in quarantine, and at least one herbal remedy contains ingredients banned in other countries. A Uighur woman told AP she and dozens of cellmates in a detention center had to strip naked once a week and sit as they and their cells were hosed down with acidic disinfectant. “It was scalding,” she said. “My hands were ruined, my skin was peeling.”