Jags ‘feel good with compensation’ from Vikings for Ngakoue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars never got the first-round draft pick they wanted for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue. But coach Doug Marrone says the team “feels good with the compensation” they received in return for a guy with 37 1/2 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons. Jacksonville dealt Ngakoue to Minnesota on Sunday in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2022. The deal is expected to be formally executed with the league Monday. Marrone says “the team feels good with the compensation, so I’m happy for them. And you just keep going forward.”