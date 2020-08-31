The Butler did it, Bucks drop game 1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 40 points, Goran Dragic added 27 and the Miami Heat clamped down defensively in the final three quarters to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-104 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday night.

Bam Adebayo had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for the fifth-seeded Heat, who are 3-1 overall against the top-seeded Bucks this season.

Khris Middleton scored 28 points for Milwaukee, which also dropped Game 1 of its first-round series against Orlando.

Brook Lopez had 24 points on 8 for 10 shooting, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

"Mostly credit to Jimmy. I think mostly, if not all the shots he made were tough shots. He's capable. Give him credit. But overall the defense, while we can always be better, I think it was a case of him making tough shots," said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer.

"Try to focus on win the game. Play well or play bad, just try to win the game. Obviously we didn't win today. We've got to go look at the tape, make adjustments, and get ready for game two," said Gainnis, who was just 4-12 from the free throw line.

Game 2 on Wednesday.