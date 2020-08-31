Minnesota Update: Lowest single-day death total since April, 16 new Winona Co. cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WXOW) — Minnesota health officials reported one death due to the coronavirus on Monday, marking the lowest single-day death total statewide since April.

The state health department reported 679 new cases, bringing the totals to 75,864 cases and 1,817 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Winona County, which has had a spike in cases in the last several days, had 16 new cases reported on Monday. Houston County had one new case.

Hospitalizations in the state number 306 patients, with 131 in intensive care. While growth in deaths and hospitalizations has tapered since late last month, Minnesota has seen a rise in new daily cases in recent days.

