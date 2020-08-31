NYPD to adopt guidelines for disciplining officer misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is unveiling a discipline matrix that will guide decisions on officer punishment similarly to how sentencing guidelines are used in criminal cases. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea are expected to make a formal announcement Monday and the police department will post the document online, starting a 30-day public comment period before it is formally adopted. By law, Shea will still have the final say on any officer discipline. The NYPD is shifting to formal disciplinary guidelines at a time when law enforcement agencies around the world are being pressed to be more transparent about officer discipline in the wake of protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and other instances of alleged police brutality.