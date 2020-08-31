Pandemic’s effect on remittances to Latin America varied

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the COVID-19 pandemic froze the United States economy, not all Latin American immigrants living there were affected equally, as indicated by the money they sent back to their birthplaces. While remittances for the first six months of 2020 were lower than the same period in 2019 for Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, they were up for Mexico and the Dominican Republic. The six nations included in the Pew Research Center analysis published Monday are the birthplaces of about eight of 10 Latino immigrants living in the United States and receive the vast majority of their remittances from the U.S.