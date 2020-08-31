Phillies acquire reliever David Phelps from Brewers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before Monday’s trade deadline.Phelps is the fourth reliever to join the Phillies in a trade in 10 days. They got Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox and David Hale from the Yankees on Aug. 21. The 33-year-old Phelps is 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 games this season. He has struck out 20 and allowed only seven hits, four earned runs and walked two in 13 innings.