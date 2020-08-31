Poland marks 40 years since key pro-democracy agreement

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is celebrating 40 years since it took a crucial step toward democracy with the creation of the Soviet bloc’s first free trade union, Solidarity, which changed the course of the nation’s history. At the same time, Poland is closely watching protests in neighboring Belarus against the re-election of a pro-Moscow president, events that resemble the mass actions that led to the formation of Solidarity. Ceremonies Monday in the city of Gdansk mark the anniversary of an agreement forced upon Poland’s communist rulers in 1980 by thousands of striking workers, granting their 21 demands, among them allowing the creation of the union.