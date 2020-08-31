Strike leader detained in Belarus as crackdown continues

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authorities have detained the organizer of a strike at a top industrial plant, part of a methodical effort to end weeks of protests demanding the resignation of the country’s authoritarian leader after an election the opposition denounced as being rigged. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron hand for 26 years, has dismissed the protesters as Western puppets and rejected the European Union’s offers of mediation. Anatoly Bokun, who leads the strike committee at Belaruskali and was detained on Monday, is facing a 15-day jail sentence on charges of organizing an unsanctioned protest. The factory that accounts for a fifth of the world’s potash fertilizer output is the nation’s top cash earner.