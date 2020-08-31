Big week for young guys on the roster bubble for the Packers

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) Training camp is shifting gears in Green Bay.

The focus will start turning towards the opener against the Vikings in less than two weeks.

It means opportunities for those on the roster bubble are shrinking.

Matt LaFleur said Monday the team will still have some competitive periods for the young guys.

Rosters must be cut to 53 by 3 PM Saturday.

After that, teams can build their practice squad.

So LaFleur is reminding his players that the actual roster goes much further than 53.

""We feel pretty confident with the guys that are going to be on this team and really when you look at it, the way we are focusing on our roster is it's a 69-man roster this year. Eveyrbody better be ready to go at a moments notice with just all the just everything that is going on with COVID and everything else. We're always searching for those types of guys. Guys that can plug and play in different spots. We've got a few of those guys this year that definitely affords us some luxury," LaFleur said.

LaFleur said there are still starting spots up for grabs, particularly on the offensive line with right guard and right tackle have yet to be resolved.