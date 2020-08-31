UN chief: Virus reversed fragile progress on gender equality

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nation chief says the COVID-19 pandemic has deepened inequality between men and women and reversed “decades of limited and fragile progress on gender equality and women’s rights.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned young women from civil society organizations at a virtual town hall meeting Monday that “without a concerned response, we risk losing a generation or more of gains.” Guterres said the pandemic has impacted physical and mental health, education, and labor force participation. He pointed to millions of teenage girls out of school around the world and “disturbing” reports “of skyrocketing levels of gender-based violence” across the globe.