Wisconsin Republicans take no action on policing bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature took no action in a special session called by the state’s Democratic governor to pass a package of bills on policing policies.

The brief session came just over a week after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back. Republicans started the session and recessed in both the Senate and Assembly in less than 30 seconds. That satisfied requirements of the law that they meet, even though almost no lawmakers were present.

It’s a tactic Republicans used in November when Gov. Tony Evers tried to force them to take action on gun control bills.

Following the session, Gov. Evers released this statement.

“The people of Wisconsin don’t want another task force or more delays—they want action and results, and they want it today, not tomorrow or some day months down the road. It’s disappointing that there’s no sense of urgency from Republicans, and it’s a let down to all the people who are asking us to lead. We have been talking about these bills for months, and Republicans have had plenty of time to consider them on the merits. I encourage Wisconsinites to contact their elected officials and ask them to show up and get to work to pass these bills. We don’t have time to wait.” The governor and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announced a package of policing accountability and transparency reform legislation on June 19, 2020. In the wake of Jacob Blake being shot in Kenosha, Wis., Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #84 calling the legislature to take up the measures in a special session.Earlier this year, Gov. Evers called special sessions on support for farmers and the agriculture industry and funding for education, respectively. Republicans in the Legislature ultimately adjourned these special sessions without sending any bills to the governor's desk. It has been 138 days since the Legislature last passed a bill.