Wisconsin receives $41 million to address civil unrest

Washington (WQOW) - As part of a stop in Kenosha on Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr announced $41 million in grants to the state of Wisconsin to address civil unrest.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the money will support community-based crime fighting initiatives, local victim service programs and the hiring and training of law enforcement officers and prosecutors.

The money will be split between the state and local jurisdictions.

“Thanks to the efforts of federal law enforcement and the National Guard, working closely with our state and local partners, the streets of Kenosha have been restored from violent agitators who have abused their First Amendment rights to frighten citizens and fan the flames of disorder,” said Attorney General Barr. “As President Trump made abundantly clear today, this lawless behavior will not be allowed to stand and the federal government will provide the necessary resources to help state and local police officers who have worked hard to maintain peace and keep violence at bay. Today’s grant money will help to bolster community-based crime-fighting initiatives and provide much needed support to victims affected by the recent violence.”

The president and AG toured destruction in Kenosha and held a roundtable with Senator Ron Johnson, Rep. Bryan Steil and local law enforcement.