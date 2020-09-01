A room with a view? We’re looking for one with a door.

A room with a view? Interior designers say many of us are just looking for a room with a door. Six months into the pandemic, designers have some considered advice on how to create better work-from-home spaces for everyone. Those include finding more quiet space and privacy. Rethink furniture: You might want to get kids a desk their own size or give them a box so their feet don’t dangle. Consider a portable standing desk so adults and older kids can get a break from sitting. Reconsider how rooms are used. Maybe a bedroom could be turned into a classroom with a better view and light than a basement playroom has.