BREAKING NEWS: Vice-President Pence coming to La Crosse on Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Vice President Mike Pence is visiting La Crosse on Monday.

His office sent a notice early Tuesday afternoon that the vice president is coming to Dairyland Power Cooperative to speak on September 7.

The theme of his remarks are on the American worker and job growth under the Trump administration.

Details on the visit are expected in the next few days.

Pence visited a farm on Brice Prairie on July 17.

This is a developing story that will be updated when new information becomes available.

