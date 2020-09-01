Buxton, Pineda return to lead Twins past White Sox 3-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton returned with a bang and so did Michael Pineda, rallying the Minnesota Twins past the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Buxton came off the injured list and had two hits, including the go-ahead single in the seventh inning. The Gold Glove center fielder also robbed Edwin Encarnación of a home run in the sixth. Pineda pitched six strong innings, giving up two runs and six hits in his first outing after being suspended 60 games last year for using a banned diuretic. He served the final 36 games of the penalty this season, returning to provide a big boost to Minnesota’s rotation. Matt Wisler got his second career save.