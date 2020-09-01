Criminal charges loom in California boat fire that killed 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Court documents say criminal charges are imminent in the investigation of the fire that killed 34 people aboard the scuba boat Conception last year off the coast of Southern California. Filings last week in a Los Angeles federal court say prosecutors met with the boat’s captain to reveal the evidence they have against him. Lawyers say those meetings are often held to persuade a suspect to plead guilty. Capt. Jerry Boylan, who survived along with four crew members, could face manslaughter charges. A lawyer for Boylan and federal prosecutors declined to comment. All 33 passengers and one crew member died in the pre-dawn fire on Sept. 2, 2019.