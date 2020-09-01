Danes summon Russian envoy over airspace violation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has summoned Russia’ s ambassador after a Russian fighter jet violated the country’s airspace over the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm last week. Danish Foreign Minister Jepoe Kofod urged that Moscow “adheres to the basic rules of the game and international principles.” In a separate statement, a top NATO commander said that the incident “demonstrates Russia’s disrespect of international norms and for the sovereign airspace of an Allied nation,” and called it “a significant violation of international law.” On Friday, the Russian fighter jet intercepted a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber as it was closing in on Danish airspace.