Belarus: Students detained while protesting nation’s leader

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police in Belarus have resumed detaining protesters in the capital as university students took to the streets to demand the resignation of the country’s authoritarian president of 26 years. Hundreds of students gathered outside universities in different parts of Mink and marched through the city center during a fourth week of post-election protests rocking the country. Belarusian media reported that at least 18 students were detained. According to the Viasna human rights center, several university professors were also detained Tuesday. The political opposition insists President Alexander Lukashenko’s election to a sixth term was rigged. Lukashenko has dismissed the protesters as Western puppets and bristled at demands to step down or to engage in a dialogue.