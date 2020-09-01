Dubai, hit hard by virus, returns to global financial market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai is tapping the global financial market to potentially raise billions of dollars for the first time in years. That’s according to a bond prospectus seen on Tuesday by The Associated Press. It reveals the deepening toll of the coronavirus pandemic on Dubai’s economy. It also shows that long-haul carrier Emirates, based at the once-busy Dubai International Airport, already received a nearly $2 billion bailout from the Emirati government. Meanwhile, old debts and other worries still cloud Dubai’s future as it struggles with the coronavirus pandemic. The United Arab Emirates has reported more than 70,000 cases of the virus, including 384 deaths.