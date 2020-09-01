Experts warn of stinging insects this fall

(WQOW)- As we head into September, you should be on the lookout for stinging insects, which are most active this time of year.

Pest control experts said weather conditions this summer have led to an especially large population of a variety of stinging insects including paper wasps and yellow jackets.

These types of pests can have nests in a wide range of places including the ground, trees and rafters. Experts said you can expect them to be active until the first hard frost.

"You hear of people walking and stepping on them or going over them with a mower pretty regularly and getting multiple stings," said Jason Freels, regional manager of Wil-Kil Pest Control.

Freels said while small nests can usually be taken care of with a can of insecticide, do not try to disturb large nests the size of a basketball or larger, which can be very dangerous.

He said you can be allergic to any stinging insect, and if you get stung and start noticing swelling of the face, neck or throat, to call for help right away.