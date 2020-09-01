Family of Jacob Blake holds gathering at shooting scene

KENOSHA, Wis. (WXOW) - The family of Jacob Blake is hosting a peaceful community gathering Tuesday at the site of Jacob’s shooting.

The event, which aims to support and celebrate the Kenosha community, will include a press conference, community clean-up, food drive, healing circle, voter registration booth as well as food and services provided by local businesses.

The tension began Aug. 23 after a video showed a Kenosha police officer shooting Blake in the back. Blake is a 29-year-old Black man.