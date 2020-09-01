Feds to ship fast COVID-19 tests to assisted living sites

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials plan to ship rapid coronavirus tests to assisted living facilities, moving to fill a testing gap for older adults who don’t need the constant attention of a nursing home. Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir said assisted living facilities will be followed by senior day care centers and home health agencies in getting the tests. The tests will come from a supply of 150 million ordered from test maker Abbott Laboratories. Abbott’s rapid test, the size of a credit card, is the first that doesn’t require specialty computer equipment to process.