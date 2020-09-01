“Finding HOME” program finds families financial success

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With finance more in focus, many people seek ways to stretch and save every last dollar. For those struggling, the free Finding HOME program from Marine Credit Union demonstrates proven success when it comes to solving money matters.

Offered through the Marine Credit Union Foundation, Finding HOME gives individuals and families free financial education. The program helps people save money, make sound financial decisions and remove barriers to home ownership.

Finding HOME's core principles include:

H ope – that home ownership is possible and within reach

ope – that home ownership is possible and within reach O pportunity – for long and short term financial improvement

pportunity – for long and short term financial improvement M astery – of personal finance, so program participants can take back control of their financial journey

astery – of personal finance, so program participants can take back control of their financial journey Empowerment – to purchase a home and maintain financial wellness

Majel Hein, the program's coordinator, said 10 local families have either completed or are nearing completion of the program. Hein said they've saved over $74,000, pay off $58,000 in debt and raised their credit scores an average of about 84 points. For the investment of time and effort, Hein said, the families get guaranteed access to a home upon completion.

Those who want to get involved with the Finding HOME program can call Hein at (608) 791-1385 or send an email to finding.home@marinecu.com. You can also learn more on the Finding HOME website.