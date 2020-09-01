First woman to lead Army Reserve paving the way for others

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW)- The very first woman to lead the Army Reserve spent years in Wisconsin at Fort McCoy.

Making history, Lt. General Jody Daniels became Chief of Army Reserve on July 28th, 2020. She is the first woman to ever lead an army component.

Daniels also serves as Commanding General at the U.S. Army Reserve Command.

She has more than 36-years of military experience and says others paved the way for her.

"To me, it means that I've opened a door just like others before me who've paved the way for me to go through the current door. Vice admiral Robin Braun was the first general officer to run a component, and she was Chief of Naval Reserve back in 2012-2016. So following in her footsteps, this is an opportunity for others to follow in my footsteps," said Ltg. Daniels.

Daniels served as the Commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division headquartered at Fort Snelling, Minn., and Fort McCoy.