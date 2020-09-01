Gundersen Health System acquires with Wabasha’s St. Elizabeth’s

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System announced Tuesday their first Minnesota hospital is a facility in Wabasha.

Formerly St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, the facility, and its associated properties now become Gundersen St. Elizabeth's. It was operated by Ascension, a Catholic health care system.

Gundersen and Ascension said in February that they were looking at a possible affiliation.

Besides the hospital, which becomes the sixth critical access hospital in the Gundersen system, St. Elizabeth's operates primary care clinics in Wabasha and Alma, pharmacy, two long-term care facilities and assisted living apartments, and comprehensive outreach prevention and wellness services according to a statement from Gundersen.

“We have been strengthened by our prior Critical Access Hospital affiliations, and St. Elizabeth’s will be no exception,” shares Scott Rathgaber, MD, CEO, Gundersen Health System in a statement. “With their continued excellence, together we will expand our vision of enhancing health and well-being in the communities we serve and enriching every life we touch, while bringing care as close to home as possible. This new affiliation combines assets and skills in a way that deepens the excellent care the Wabasha area has come to expect. We are fortunate to have this opportunity to partner with the great people at St. Elizabeth’s.”