Gundersen Health System acquires with Wabasha’s St. Elizabeth’s

Updated
Last updated today at 10:03 am
10:01 am Health, Top Stories
Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center, Wabasha. Contributed photo

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System announced Tuesday their first Minnesota hospital is a facility in Wabasha.

Formerly St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, the facility, and its associated properties now become Gundersen St. Elizabeth's. It was operated by Ascension, a Catholic health care system.

Gundersen and Ascension said in February that they were looking at a possible affiliation.

Besides the hospital, which becomes the sixth critical access hospital in the Gundersen system, St. Elizabeth's operates primary care clinics in Wabasha and Alma, pharmacy, two long-term care facilities and assisted living apartments, and comprehensive outreach prevention and wellness services according to a statement from Gundersen.

“We have been strengthened by our prior Critical Access Hospital affiliations, and St. Elizabeth’s will be no exception,” shares Scott Rathgaber, MD, CEO, Gundersen Health System in a statement. “With their continued excellence, together we will expand our vision of enhancing health and well-being in the communities we serve and enriching every life we touch, while bringing care as close to home as possible. This new affiliation combines assets and skills in a way that deepens the excellent care the Wabasha area has come to expect. We are fortunate to have this opportunity to partner with the great people at St. Elizabeth’s.”  

 

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

